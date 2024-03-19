Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
NYSE:BDX opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company
In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
