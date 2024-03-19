BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.78.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $272.49.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

