Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $5.32 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

