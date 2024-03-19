Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2,942.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,195 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 988,653 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,528,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 882,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 538,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Performance

BRY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Berry

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.