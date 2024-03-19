BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of BGSF opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. BGSF has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

