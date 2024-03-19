BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
BGSF Price Performance
Shares of BGSF opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. BGSF has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.68.
BGSF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.
About BGSF
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
