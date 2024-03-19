BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The company has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.62. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

