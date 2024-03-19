Biox (OTCMKTS:BXIOF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Biox Corp (OTCMKTS:BXIOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $0.98. Biox shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Biox Trading Up 21.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biox
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Biox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.