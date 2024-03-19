BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $2.74 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

