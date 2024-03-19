Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

BTOG stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

