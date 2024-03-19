BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17 on May 14th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

BRWM stock opened at GBX 519 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of £992.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,268.29 and a beta of 1.09. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 490 ($6.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($8.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 548.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £8,337.42 ($10,614.16). In other news, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £29,450 ($37,492.04). Also, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £8,337.42 ($10,614.16). Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

