Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,386 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

