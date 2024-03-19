Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $3.10

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.60 to $3.10 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.71.
In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
