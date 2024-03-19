Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Blink Charging Stock Down 7.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 112.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

