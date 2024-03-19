Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) versus Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Head to Head Comparison

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Broadway Financial.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46% Broadway Financial 10.53% 3.61% 0.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Broadway Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41 Broadway Financial $37.46 million 1.43 $5.64 million $0.48 12.04

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

