BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Shares Down 0.8%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 18.88 and last traded at 18.90. 125,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 52,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.06.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.67.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

