Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

BOLT opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

