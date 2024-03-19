Boltwood Capital Management Sells 30 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.70. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $269.52 and a one year high of $427.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

