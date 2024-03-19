BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $58,901,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 475,608 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,658,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,757,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,390,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.