Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Matthew Calderone Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

BAH stock opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

