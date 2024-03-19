BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

BWA stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

