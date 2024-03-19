Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,383,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.90% of Boston Properties worth $1,390,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BXP opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 323.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

