Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
