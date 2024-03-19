Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 56.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

