Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,593.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGF opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.