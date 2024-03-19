Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $146,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,012.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $205,656.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,671.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 212.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 232.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 105,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 51.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $307.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

