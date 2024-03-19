BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $15.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

BTSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $8.83 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BrightSpring Health Services news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. bought 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

