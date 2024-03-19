BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $9.00. BrightSpring Health Services shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 109,800 shares.

Specifically, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $100,450.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 7.2 %

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

