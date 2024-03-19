Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 138,173 shares during the period.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

View Our Latest Report on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.