British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on May 7th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
NYSE:BTI opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $37.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- EV Stocks Stall, What About NIO?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.