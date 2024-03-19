British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on May 7th

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.