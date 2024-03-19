Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$132.39

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Shares of BMO opened at C$127.17 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$132.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.36. The firm has a market cap of C$92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

