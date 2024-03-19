Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) PT at $25.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $436,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $937.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

