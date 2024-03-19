Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price at $85.43

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

BWXT stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

