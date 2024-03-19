Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $57.57

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

