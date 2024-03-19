Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $114.33

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.22.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.