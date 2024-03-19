Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$18.10

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

FRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

