Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $13.45

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -142.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,097 in the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

