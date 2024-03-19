Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $31.00

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,397 shares of company stock worth $969,370. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

