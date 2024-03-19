Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $53.62

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

