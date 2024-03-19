Brokerages Set Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Price Target at $37.03

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Unity Software stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,905,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,293 shares of company stock worth $11,219,158. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

