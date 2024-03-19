Brokers Issue Forecasts for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -187.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

