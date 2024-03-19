Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

