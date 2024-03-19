Brokers Issue Forecasts for Legend Biotech Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

LEGN opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $62,614,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

