Brokers Issue Forecasts for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STRA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.0 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.