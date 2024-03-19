Brokers Offer Predictions for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for FiscalNote in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOTE. DA Davidson increased their price target on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.75 on Monday. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter worth $5,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth $3,318,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FiscalNote

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $36,240.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,868,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,098.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,928 shares of company stock valued at $177,055. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

