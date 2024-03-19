Brokers Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALS. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Shares of ALS opened at C$20.35 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$23.30. The firm has a market cap of C$958.08 million, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

