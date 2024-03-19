Brokers Set Expectations for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.81.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

