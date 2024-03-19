Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares.
Brunswick Bancorp Trading Up 21.2 %
The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.
Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick Bancorp
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.