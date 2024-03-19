Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BC. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.58.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %

Brunswick stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

