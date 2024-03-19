Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $402,948.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,627 shares of company stock worth $2,590,808. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.