C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 638.34%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.