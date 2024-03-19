C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 638.34%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

