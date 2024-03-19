Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

CVKD stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

